St. CHARLES, Mo.—Let the wild side of your creativity express itself and expand your wardrobe. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering Patterns in Nature-Plant Press and Bleach Tie Dye, this Friday, Sept. 10 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area in St. Charles. The program is free and open to ages 10 and up.