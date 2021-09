Those who enjoyed Glade Run Lake thought they never again would see it in its heyday after a 2011 decision to drain the lake. But several of them returned Sunday to see the body of water healthier than it ever had been. These were the people who formed the Glade Run Lake Conservancy, which celebrated its 10-year anniversary Sunday with a community event and the dedication of a new facility.

