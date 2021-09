Ella Roaldson – Freshman – Jamestown, N.D. – Volleyball. Roaldson was instrumental in helping the Vikings win a five-set thriller against MidAmerica Nazarene on their final day of the Bellevue Invitational Tournament. The freshman hit a career high of 13 kills and added four blocks in the match. Roaldson finished the tournament with 26 kills and eight blocks in three matches.