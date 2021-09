Garrett Pemelton – Senior – Glyndon, Minn. – Football. Garrett Pemelton, a defensive end for the Vikings, returned an interception for a 55-yard touchdown on Saturday. Pemelton’s touchdown put the Vikings ahead 13-0 in the first quarter en route to a 35-32 win over the Concordia Cobbers. Pemelton added a total of three tackles in the victory.