Conference USA reveals COVID-19 forfeit policies

By Jake Moore
College Heights Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConference USA announced on Wednesday afternoon its policies for event cancellations in all sports for the 2021-22 season. C-USA dictates if a team is unable to compete in a regular season conference game due to complications stemming from COVID-19, the team will be required to forfeit, and the game will count as a loss in the conference standings. The team on the other side of the forfeit will be awarded a victory in the conference standings.

