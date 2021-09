Worcester — Doris C. Holmberg, 91, a lifelong resident of Worcester, passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021 in the Oasis at Dodge Park. Doris was born in Worcester, daughter of the late John L. and Pauline L. (Hope) Holmberg and is also predeceased by a niece, Pamela Holmberg, as well as her sister-in-law, M Blanche (Provost) Holmberg. She is survived by her brother, John L. Holmberg Jr. of Auburn; her six loving nieces and nephews, Jeanne Simeone and her husband, Joseph, Susan Auger, Christine Arsenault and her husband, Yvon, John Holmberg and his wife, Pamela, Robert Holmberg and Mark Holmberg and his wife, Maxine. Doris is also survived by many great nieces and great nephews.