Townsend — died peacefully on Monday, September 6, 2021, in the Life Care Center of Leominster after a period of declining health. Don was born in Worcester on March 25, 1934, a son of the late Bartholomew and Ellen (Brosnan) Tangney. He grew up on Vernon Hill in Worcester and graduated from St. John's High School in 1951. He received both his bachelor's and master's degrees in education from Fitchburg State College.