Northbridge — Robert A. Morrissette, 72, passed away on Mon. Sept. 6, 2021 surrounded by family at Rose Monahan Hospice after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He is survived by two children, Adam Morrissette and Vanessa Gniadek and her husband Nicholas all of Northbridge; their mother, Bernice Morrissette of Northbridge; two step children, Angela Conway and her husband Michael of Oxford, and Charles Morrissette DeGennaro of Millbury; five grandchildren; his brother, Richard Morrissette of Northbridge; and many good friends.