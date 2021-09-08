SPENCER — Jay S. O'Clair, 32, passed away suddenly at home on Monday, September 6, 2021. His family is shocked and deeply saddened by his loss. Jay was born April 25, 1989 to Donald O'Clair Sr. and Debra (Lavallee) O'Clair. Anyone who knew Jay, knew that he was a great father, kind, caring and fun. He had an immense passion for his daughter and his family. His friends and family will miss him more than words can say. Jay enjoyed riding dirt bikes with his daughter, fires with friends and working with his hands. He worked as a carpenter after graduating from David Prouty High School. Jay will be remembered by his parents Donald and Debra, his daughter Jazmine, brothers Donald Jr., his wife Stefanie, John, Jason, his significant other Jessica, nieces Angelina, Izabelle, Tabytha and Aliyah, many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Our family was not expecting the loss of Jay or for his life to be cut so short so soon. We are devastated by his loss and will feel the absence of Jay forever. Friends and family are invited to attend calling hours on Saturday, September 11, 2021 from 12-2PM in Pillsbury Funeral Home, 163 Main St., Spencer. A celebration of Jay's life will follow at the Leicester Rod and Gun Club, 1015 Whittemore St., Leicester, MA. For an online tribute please visit: