MedStar headquarters hosting pop-up vaccination clinic on Friday

MedStar is holding a community vaccine clinic from 2-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at MedStar headquarters, 2900 Alta Mere Drive.

Vaccinations will be available to anyone 12 years and older. Parents must accompany minors and present proof of age documentation. Third-dose booster shots are available to patients meeting the qualifying conditions.

Both insured and uninsured patients are eligible to receive a vaccination. Preregistration is recommended.

