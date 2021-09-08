CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

MedStar headquarters hosting pop-up vaccination clinic on Friday

Fort Worth, Texas
Fort Worth, Texas
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HjFYb_0bqEvBLm00

MedStar is holding a community vaccine clinic from 2-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at MedStar headquarters, 2900 Alta Mere Drive.

Vaccinations will be available to anyone 12 years and older. Parents must accompany minors and present proof of age documentation. Third-dose booster shots are available to patients meeting the qualifying conditions.

Both insured and uninsured patients are eligible to receive a vaccination. Preregistration is recommended.

Get articles like this in your inbox. Subscribe to City News.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Alta Mere Drive#City News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas

176
Followers
607
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Fort Worth is the fifth-largest city in the U.S. state of Texas

Comments / 0

Community Policy