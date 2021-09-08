AG Frey files amicus brief opposing anti-abortion regulations in South Carolina

AUGUSTA - Attorney General Aaron M. Frey is joining a coalition of 21 attorneys general led by Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring in filing an amicus brief in Planned Parenthood South Atlantic v. Wilson arguing that South Carolina's "fetal heartbeat" abortion regulations harm womens healthcare as a whole and a lower courts ruling blocking the law should be upheld. Additionally, the coalition also argues that the collective impact of numerous states across the country enacting restrictive abortion laws, or eliminating access to abortions, harms healthcare nationwide.