Prepare to protect: Build an emergency kit

National Preparedness Month is an observance each September to raise awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies that could happen at any time. The 2021 theme is “Prepare to Protect. Preparing for disasters is protecting everyone you love.”

Gather supplies that will last for several days after a disaster for everyone living in your home. Don’t forget to consider the unique needs each person or pet may have in case you have to evacuate quickly. Update your kits and supplies based on recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control.

Create or update your emergency supplies with this list.

Make sure your emergency kit is ready to go in case you need to evacuate. Include enough food and water to last several days; medication, face masks and disinfectant for everyone in your household; pet supplies.

When building a kit, people with disabilities should consider the items they use daily, as well as life-sustaining items.

Have medication for at least three days in your emergency supplies.

Check the expiration date on your emergency supplies, and replace any old items.

Get the kids involved in building their own emergency kit.

Include your child's favorite stuffed animals, board games, books or music in their emergency kit to comfort them in a disaster.

Learn more from the Ready national public service campaign and from KnoWhat2Do.

The City of Fort Worth, through the Fire Department's Office of Emergency Management, has a free alert system called Fort Worth Texas Alerts. This system replaced the NIXLE system. Register for texts, phone calls, email or a combination of all three by signing up today.

