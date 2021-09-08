ITEMS FROM THE ESTATES OF OIL MAGNATE JIMMY MUSSELMAN AND THE LATE INTERIOR DESIGNER ONESIA RIGNEY WILL HEADLINE J. GARRETT AUCTIONEERS TWO-DAY ONLINE AUCTION SLATED FOR SEPT. 11 & 12 AT 10 AM CENTRAL TIME

More fine consignments from other estates will also be featured – nearly 1,000 quality lots in all. Two important Dallas estates, plus other fine consignments in a wide variety of categories, will come up for bid in a two-day, online and absentee-only auction planned for the weekend of September 11th and 12th by J. Garrett Auctioneers, based in Dallas. Start times both days will be 10 am Central time. Nearly 1,000 quality lots will come up for bid in the two days.