USA Softball umpires work with Oregon Titans coaching staff to create an unforgettable experience at USA Softball National Championship

OKLAHOMA CITY – The 2021 USA Softball 16-Under Girls’ Fast Pitch Western National Championship was one to remember for the 16U Oregon Titans volunteer assistant coach, Daniel McCarthy, and the USA Softball of Oregon umpire crew. Coaching alongside his sister, Caroline McCarthy, Daniel has experienced severe hearing loss his entire life and depends heavily on the use of a hearing aid in his left ear for assistance. After entering the tournament with a broken hearing aid, Caroline and Daniel were expectant of the possible communication barrier that may come into play during the games. However, the USA Softball umpire crew went above and beyond to create an experience that Daniel and his sister will forever cherish.