Masks still required to appear in Municipal Court

To protect residents and Municipal Court staff, face coverings or masks are required for all people appearing in a courtroom and serving on a jury at the A.D. Marshall Public Safety Building in downtown Fort Worth. Masks will be made available for use in the courtroom and jury room.

Masks are not required at other city buildings after Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order prohibiting governmental entities or officials from mandating masks in government facilities. However, according to the Texas Attorney General opinion, KP-0322, “judges possess broad inherent authority to control orderly proceedings in their courtrooms, and pursuant to that authority, they can require individuals in the courtroom to wear facial coverings” and “may require any person entering the courthouse in which they preside to wear a facial covering while in the courthouse.”

“Because we compel folks to appear in our court and for the protection of them and our staff, we will continue to require people to wear a face covering or mask when they appear in Fort Worth Municipal Courts,” said Chief Judge Danny Rodgers. “To be clear, you may enter the court building without a face covering or mask, but you will be required to wear a face covering or mask to enter a courtroom and the jury service areas.”

This protocol will be in place until further notice. The court is also continuing to enforce social distancing seating requirements and practice increased cleaning and disinfecting practices.

View a video explaining mask requirements.

Learn more on the Municipal Court webpage or contact the court at 817-392-6700 Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Photo: Anyone appearing in an A.D. Marshall Public Safety Building courtroom must wear a face covering or mask.

