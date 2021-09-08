Mega Mobile events moving to Wednesday evenings

Tarrant Area Food Bank’s Mega Mobile Market will now distribute nutritious food on Wednesday evenings. Families can expect to receive a variety of fresh produce, dairy and protein, though the specific contents depends on product availability.

TAFB will hold the Mega Mobile Markets every Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at Herman Clark Stadium, 5201 C.A. Roberson Blvd.

Mega Mobile Markets are designed to serve all residents of the Tarrant area who need food assistance.

TAFB is also seeking volunteers to assist at its distribution center sorting and packing boxes for events like Mega Mobile Markets. Sign up to volunteer.

Food insecurity is still an issue that many families in the Tarrant area are facing. During the Delta variant spread, TAFB continues to see an increase in the number of families who relied on food bank services for the first time. Because of this, many families are still recovering from the effects of COVID-19.

Photo: Mega Mobile Markets serve residents of the Tarrant area who need food assistance.

Get articles like this in your inbox. Subscribe to City News.