Burke County, NC

Not Self But Others

By Taylor Pardue
ncsu.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEric Cranford was — is — the very definition of a hometown hero. Just ask the residents of Drexel, North Carolina, and the rest of Burke County. They’ll tell you about a boy who dreamed of one day flying in defense of his country. About how he grew up, graduated from NC State and then served with the U.S. Navy in the Persian Gulf, among other regions, before returning stateside to marry his childhood sweetheart. About how the couple moved to Washington, D.C., shortly thereafter so Eric could continue serving his nation in a post at the Pentagon.

