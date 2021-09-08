Twyford BBQ & Catering is returning to central Illinois

In September 2020, Twyford BBQ& Catering ended operations in central Illinois and moved the business to Puerto Rico. Owner Randy Twyford said at the time that he had been pursuing an opportunity for the past year to relocate to Playa Jobos, Isabella, Puerto Rico. He cited “the current state of economic affairs in Illinois” as well as “the invasion of wind turbines in Eastern Morgan County that will be built as part of the Lincoln Land Wind project,” as reasons for the move. The business was based in Jacksonville, where Twyford also lived, although the food truck regularly traveled to Springfield and surrounding areas.