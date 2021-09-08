Unified Government Announces "913 Day" Celebration

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, KS and Visit Kansas City, Kansas announced today that they have joined forces to hold a week-long celebration of Wyandotte County businesses, neighborhoods and communities beginning on Monday, September 13, or “913 Day.”

The main feature of 913 Day is an interactive map that shows a compilation of events and promotions happening throughout Wyandotte County next week. Wyco businesses, neighborhood and community organizations and other groups are encouraged to submit information on 913 Day activities next week by visiting wycokck.org/913Day and filling out a short form. The submitted information will be added to the community 913 Day calendar which can also be found at wycokck.org/913Day.

“The purpose of 913 Day and this week-long recognition and celebration is to recognize the fact that, after almost two years of weathering through the COVID-19 pandemic and other economic challenges, our community continues to do great things and be strong and vibrant,” explained Ashley Hand, Director of Strategic Communications for the Unified Government. “Our interactive map will give people the information they need to shop local, eat local and support organizations and businesses throughout our community.”

The goal of the 913 Day celebration is to encourage people to explore events, restaurants and other businesses and organizations in Wyandotte County. People sharing their experiences from exploring Kansas City, Kansas on social media are encouraged to tag their comments with #WyCoLovesLocal. Follow the Unified Government on Facebook at facebook.com/cityofkck or Twitter at twitter.com/cityofkck for updates and ideas on new places to explore in the KCK area.

“Kansas City, Kansas is full of hidden gems, from the mouth-watering Taco Trail to the great stores at the Legends and museums exploring the fascinating history of Wyandotte County,” explains Alan Carr, Executive Director of Visit Kansas City, Kansas, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting Kansas City, Kansas. “We’re encouraging people to explore this vibrant community and share their experiences.”

Media Inquiries: Ashley Hand, AIA, LEED AP BD+C

Director, Strategic Communications

Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas

Office: (913) 573-6703

Cell: (913) 444-9722