New faculty interview: Xin Xie
Xin Xie, language science assistant professor, specializes in human speech perception and production. Her work aims to understand the mechanisms underlying perceptual flexibility in speech comprehension and conditions most conducive to speech learning and adaptation – findings which are particularly useful for enhancing speech communication in linguistically diverse societies, like the U.S. Her work employs psycholinguistic tasks, computational modeling as well as neuroimaging techniques to understand the science behind speech communication.www.socsci.uci.edu
Comments / 0