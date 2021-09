It has been over 670 days since the Dalhousie Tigers women’s soccer team last played a non-exhibition match. A loss in the quarter-finals of the Atlantic University Sport (AUS) playoffs has fueled the team to get back on the pitch to redeem what was a strong 6-3-3 showing in the 2019 regular season. That performance created lots of promise for the squad and a certain level of expectation for the many new faces on the 2021 team.