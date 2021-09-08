People on the Move

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleDavid Dettmer has been promoted to executive vice president, product and engineering, at Rev.com. Dettmer was formerly the SVP of engineering and has been at the company for more than seven years. Prior to his time at Rev, Dettmer held executive product and engineering roles at Main Street Hub, Outbound Engine, Boundless Network, and CaseFileXpress. He moved to Austin in 1997 to join Trilogy and holds a BS in Mathematics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He is also an investor and advisor to many startups in the Austin area.

