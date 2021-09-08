Daniel J. O’Gara

EDUCATION: Miami University (Oxford, OH), Loyola University of Chicago (IL) O’Gara provides legal advice and support to the Chief Executive Officer, Board of Trustees, and senior management to ensure that activities and operations are carried out in compliance with local, state, and federal regulations and laws. He also provides guidance to senior management in the development, promotion, and delivery of Foundation services. O’Gara also directs all legal matters in-house. O’Gara was a partner at Dinsmore & Shohl, where he had worked since 2011.