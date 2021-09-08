Selectmen move forward with Main Street engineering proposal
MEREDITH – The town is moving forward with an engineering study of Main Street as part of an overall project to revitalize Main Street. The Greater Meredith Program's Economic Development Committee recently restarted with ideas for strengthening the community. One of these is revitalizing Main Street from the Route 3/25 intersection to the railroad tracks by Middleton Lumber, including looking at a number of funding and grant options available for such a project.www.nhfrontpage.com
Comments / 0