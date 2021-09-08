CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What the Brain Shows: The Benefits of Virtual Reality in Creative Arts Therapies

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirtual reality (VR) continues to expand its uses in medicine, specifically in treatments for psychological conditions like trauma, phobias and eating disorders. The technology is also emerging as a tool in creative arts therapies. In one of the first studies of its kind, researchers from Drexel University’s College of Nursing and Health Professions and School of Biomedical Engineering, Science and Health Systems, examined the differences in prefrontal cortex (PFC) activation between two distinct drawing tasks in VR, including with the introduction of a calming fragrance stimulus.

