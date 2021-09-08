CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton residents invited to take part in virtual Master Plan workshops

nhfrontpage.com
 5 days ago

ALTON — The Alton Master Plan Committee invites members of the Alton Community to upcoming Master Plan Virtual Workshops to share their ideas and opinions on the direction of Alton's next Master Plan. These 90-minute virtual workshops will enable community members to share opinions, ideas, and concerns about the past, present, and future of Alton. Please RSVP the week before via the link listed below.

