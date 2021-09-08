Concert series celebrating homegrown talent returns to the Gallagher Bluedorn

A concert series that started as a way to keep live music alive during COVID-19 will return this week to the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center. The Local Legends Series is a monthly concert series where favorite hometown acts will take to the Great Hall stage and perform concerts for a hybrid audience who attend in-person or virtually. The series will kick off at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9 with back-to-back performances by Amz and The Nitpickers. This free performance is open to both in person and virtual audiences.