Tarrant County College offering free vaccinations, testing

Tarrant County College will offer COVID-19 vaccination clinics and testing sites to students and employees, as well as the Tarrant County community, through the end of September. There is no charge for vaccines or testing.

Vaccination clinics

Clinics will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the South, Northwest, Northeast, Trinity River and Southeast campuses. Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. Booster shots are available to immunocompromised patients. Booster shots for other members of the public are available eight months after their second dose.

Vaccines are available for children 12 years of age and older.

Find campus locations and register for a vaccination.

Drive-thru testing

Free tests are available. To qualify, a patient must be symptomatic or have had a close contact exposure. Routine weekly testing or testing for travel is not allowed at these sites. All ages are eligible to be tested.

Tests will be provided 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday starting on these dates:

Sept. 8: South Campus.

South Campus. Sept. 9: Northwest Campus.

Northwest Campus. Sept. 14: Northeast Campus.

Northeast Campus. Sept. 15: Trinity River Campus.

Trinity River Campus. Sept. 16: Southeast Campus.

Find specific campus locations and register for a COVID-19 test.

Get articles like this in your inbox. Subscribe to City News.