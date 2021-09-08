CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

New Cricket League Kicks Off at Yogi Berra Stadium on September 13

By Julie Kayzerman
baristanet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe biggest cricket tournament in the history of the United States is coming to Yogi Berra Stadium this month. The American Premiere League (APL) is celebrating the launch of their newly formed cricket league with an opening ceremony at Yogi Berra Stadium on Monday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. The ceremony will feature several entertainment acts including a Junoon cover concert by Sherjan Ahmed, performances by Tesher and Shazia Manzoor, Bollywood and Samba dancers, belly dancers, a drone show, spectacular fireworks and a meet and greet with the cricket stars.

baristanet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yogi Berra
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Cricket#Pakistan#Caribbean#Apl#Cricket League#Team Americans#Team Indians#Team Aussies#Team English#Team Paks#Entertainment#West Indian#Australian#Southeast Asian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Cincinnati, OHfccincinnati.com

Kick Childhood Cancer campaign kicks off ahead of September games

FC Cincinnati are proud to join with Major League Soccer and MLS WORKS – MLS’ social responsibility platform – for the league’s annual “Kick Childhood Cancer” initiative in the month of September. Now in its eighth year, MLS’ Kick Childhood Cancer initiative has helped put a brighter light on what...
Soccermiltontimes.com

Soccer league kicks off for kids with challenges

For local mom and longtime youth soccer coach Heather Montgomery, the words from a parent with a houseful of boys stuck in her mind. The father told her that his son, who has a handicap, was left alone sitting on the couch time and time again when his brothers all went off to play soccer.
Grand Prairie, TXDallas News

Grand Prairie to become new home of USA Cricket with $13 million stadium renovation

Grand Prairie will become home to the U.S. governing body of the second-most-watched sport in the world following a $13 million stadium renovation in the North Texas city. USA Cricket, in partnership with the newly founded Major League Cricket, will launch operations at the nearly 80,000-square-foot stadium of the former Texas AirHogs minor league baseball team, with alterations scheduled to be done by mid- to late 2022.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

WePlay Esports Invitational for Rocket League kicks off next week

The WePlay Esports Invitational for Rocket League kicks off on September 16th and will run until September 19th. The tournament will see 16 teams battle it out for their share of the $100,000 prize pool. This event marks the first Rocket League tournament held by WePlay Holding and supported by...
FIFANew England Revolution

FIFA Kicks Off Venue Visits to FIFA World Cup 2026™ Candidate Host Cities at Gillette Stadium Wednesday, Sept. 15

Following various virtual sessions and continued exchange on a wide range of technical matters, FIFA will launch the first venue visits to the FIFA World Cup 2026 candidate host cities. The initial tour will last nine days, beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at Gillette Stadium. The tour will include visits to the following US cities: Boston, Nashville, Atlanta, Orlando, Washington DC, Baltimore, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia and Miami.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

PUBG PCS5 Americas Grand Finals Will Kick Off On September 16th

Krafton Inc. has revealed more details about the PUBG PCS5 Americas Grand Finals as the competition will begin on September 16th. This time around the competition will feature sixteen teams from North America and Latin America who have battled their way through several competitions to get their spot and a chance to earn a chunk of the $250k regional prize pool. If you're curious as to how all of the teams eventually got to this point, you can check out the previous standings and competitions here. The event will take place over three consecutive weekends as they will play from September 16th-17th, September 23rd-24th, and September 30th-October 1st. As it has been in previous competitions, the Pick'em Challenge has returned for this event, and if you're looking to get in on that action, we have details below as to how that competition will play out for the fans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy