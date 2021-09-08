New Cricket League Kicks Off at Yogi Berra Stadium on September 13
The biggest cricket tournament in the history of the United States is coming to Yogi Berra Stadium this month. The American Premiere League (APL) is celebrating the launch of their newly formed cricket league with an opening ceremony at Yogi Berra Stadium on Monday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. The ceremony will feature several entertainment acts including a Junoon cover concert by Sherjan Ahmed, performances by Tesher and Shazia Manzoor, Bollywood and Samba dancers, belly dancers, a drone show, spectacular fireworks and a meet and greet with the cricket stars.baristanet.com
