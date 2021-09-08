New Cricket League Kicks Off at Yogi Berra Stadium on September 13

Krafton Inc. has revealed more details about the PUBG PCS5 Americas Grand Finals as the competition will begin on September 16th. This time around the competition will feature sixteen teams from North America and Latin America who have battled their way through several competitions to get their spot and a chance to earn a chunk of the $250k regional prize pool. If you're curious as to how all of the teams eventually got to this point, you can check out the previous standings and competitions here. The event will take place over three consecutive weekends as they will play from September 16th-17th, September 23rd-24th, and September 30th-October 1st. As it has been in previous competitions, the Pick'em Challenge has returned for this event, and if you're looking to get in on that action, we have details below as to how that competition will play out for the fans.