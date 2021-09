Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. lululemon athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) shares are trading more than 9% higher after-hours following the company’s reported Q2 results, with EPS coming in at $1.65, better than the Street estimate of $1.18. Quarterly revenue grew 61% to $1.5 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion.