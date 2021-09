Leoniece Davis Pinnell, 83, faithful mother, grandmother, friend and teacher, passed away on Aug. 16, 2021, at her home in Kingsland after a recent illness. Leoniece was born in Macon on Nov. 27, 1937, to Clark Augustine and Mildred Chambers Davis. She graduated from Miller High School in Macon in 1955, received a B.A. in history from Agnes Scott College, and advanced degrees in education from Mercer University and The University of Georgia.