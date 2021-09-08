LEGAL NOTICE Notice of Foreclo...

LEGAL NOTICE Notice of Foreclosure by Advertisement Notice is given under section 3212 of the revised judicature act of 1961, 1961 PA 236, MCL 600.3212, that the following mortgage will be foreclosed by a sale of the mortgaged premises, or some part of them, at a public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash or cashier's check at the place of holding the circuit court in Grand Traverse County, starting promptly at 10:00 AM, on October 6, 2021. The amount due on the mortgage may be greater on the day of sale. Placing the highest bid at the sale does not automatically entitle the purchaser to free and clear ownership of the property. A potential purchaser is encouraged to contact the county register of deeds office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge a fee for this information: Name(s) of the mortgagor(s): Richard L. Whipp, an unmarried man Original Mortgagee: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for lender and lender's successors and/or assigns Foreclosing Assignee (if any): Finance of America Reverse LLC Date of Mortgage: June 29, 2016 Date of Mortgage Recording: August 2, 2016 Amount claimed due on date of notice: $138,910.88 Description of the mortgaged premises: Situated in Township of Mayfield, Grand Traverse County, Michigan, and described as: Parcel A: The West 521.875 feet of the North 417.50 feet of the Northeast 1/4 of the Northeast 1/4 of Section 5, Town 25 North, Range 11 West. Parcel B: A parcel of land situated in the Northeast 1/4 of the Northeast 1/4 of Section 5, Town 25 North, Range 11 West, described as follows: Commencing at the Northeast corner of said Section 5; thence South 89 degrees 56 minutes 52 seconds West along the North line of said Section 5, a distance of 542.01 feet to the Northwester corner of the East 542 feet of the North 430 feet of the Northeast 1/4 of the Northeast 1/4 of said Section 5, this being the point of beginning; thence South 00 degrees 24 minutes 59 seconds East along the West line of said East 542 feet to the North 430 feet of the Northeast 1/4 of the Northeast 1/4 of said Section 5, a distance 417.51 feet; thence South 89 degrees 56 minutes 52 seconds West parallel with the North line of said Section 5, a distance of 249.20 feet to the Southeast corner of the West 521.875 feet of the North 417.50 feet of the Northeast 1/4 of the Northeast 1/4 of said Section 5; thence North 00 degrees 21 minutes 11 seconds West, along the East line of said West 521.875 feet of the North 417.50 feet of the Northeast 1/4 of the Northeast 1/4 of said Section 5, a distance of 417.51 feet to the Northeast corner of said West 521.875 feet of the North 417.50 feet of the Northeast 1/4 of the Northeast 1/4 of said Section 5; thence North 89 degrees 56 minutes 52 seconds East along the North line of said Section 5, a distance of 248.74 feet to the Northwest corner of said East 542 feet of the North 430 feet of the Northeast 1/4 of the Northeast 1/4 of said Section 5 to the point of beginning. Combined Parcels A And B Also Described As: The West 771.875 Feet Of The North 417.5 Feet Of The Northeast 1/4 Of The Northeast 1/4 Of Section 5, Town 25 North, Range 11 West Common street address (if any): 4205 Hamlin Rd, Grawn, MI 49637-9559 The redemption period shall be 6 months from the date of such sale, unless determined abandoned in accordance with MCL 600.3241a; or, if the subject real property is used for agricultural purposes as defined by MCL 600.3240(16). If the property is sold at foreclosure sale under Chapter 32 of the Revised Judicature Act of 1961, pursuant to MCL 600.3278 the borrower will be held responsible to the person who buys the property at the mortgage foreclosure sale or to the mortgage holder for damaging the property during the redemption period. Attention homeowner: If you are a military service member on active duty, if your period of active duty has concluded less than 90 days ago, or if you have been ordered to active duty, please contact the attorney for the party foreclosing the mortgage at the telephone number stated in this notice. This notice is from a debt collector. Date of notice: August 25, 2021 Trott Law, P.C. 31440 Northwestern Hwy, Suite 145 Farmington Hills, MI 48334 (248) 642-2515 1441756 (08-25)(09-15) August 25, September 1, 8, 15, 2021-4T572662.