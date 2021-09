Last October, a half-dozen runners were cruising along tan dirt trails in California’s Joshua Tree National Park. As they ran, some of them focused on the cool morning breeze blowing against their eyelids. Others noticed the interplay between the rhythm of their feet on the ground and the rate of their breathing. The miles passed like this, quiet and thoughtful, during the hourlong exercise. It was all part of the Center for Inner Peace, a roving running retreat created by sunglasses and apparel maker District Vision. Afterward, the participants may have bantered about The Tibetan Book of the Dead or Beyond Jogging, a seminal book published in the 1970s. Perhaps there was skinny-dipping, or a workshop on holistic nutrition.