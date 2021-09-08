Amanda Brooks
Amanda Brooks, P.E., RCDD, has been promoted to principal with Optima Engineering. Amanda continuously shows her dedication to leadership, strong work ethic, passion for problem-solving, and is an integral part of our continued success. She has championed change to increased collaboration and sharing ideas among team members, making the work environment more efficient, productive, rewarding, and enjoyable. Amanda illustrates daily, the importance of building relationships, not just buildings.www.bizjournals.com
