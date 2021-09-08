Fly Fishing's Mount Rushmore

The four most important fly fishers in American history. Anyone who listens to sports and sports talk radio at some time or another has listened to commentators debating who deserves to be on that sport’s Mount Rushmore. What four players should be elevated and enshrined above all others? In the National Basketball Association (NBA) this is a topic that has been debated regularly over the past few years. Michael Jordan and Lebron James are clearly two legendary players, and if you add Kareem Abdul Jabbar and maybe Julius Erving, you’d have four players who helped shape and change the sport. Their faces could be chiseled in stone, because it’s unlikely that future players could ever supersede them.