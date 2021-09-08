Donate To Go Fund Bean’s Hurricane Ida Barista Relief Efforts
On August 29th, Hurricane Ida made landfall in the United States, hitting Louisiana as a Category 4 with winds reaching up to 150mph, making it the second strongest hurricane to hit the state behind Katrina, which hit land exactly 16 years previous. The damaging storm caused flooding and power outages throughout the state, issues that still persist nearly two weeks later; in New Orleans for instance, a quarter of the city is still without power.sprudge.com
