Adolph Rivas Luna, age 59 of Summertown, TN, passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021 at Maury Regional Medical center. He proudly served his country for 20 years in the United States Navy. Later in his life he worked for GM. His hobbies included his love of music, and going to concerts as often as he could, he also loved art and had several artistic projects. Above all else, he was a beloved Father and Grandfather who will be greatly missed.