Barbara Banke Speaks Out on a Sustainable Wine Industry

From local grocery stores in Maine to giant wine retailers in Los Angeles, Kendall-Jackson wines can be found on shelves across the country. That makes Jackson Family Wines' proprietor and chairman Barbara Banke an influential figure in a rapidly changing industry. Banke took over Jackson Family's enormous range of wines after her husband, founder Jess Jackson, passed away in 2011. Since then, she has expanded the business into Oregon, added more high-end brands in California and Australia to their portfolio, moved ahead with a broad set of environmental and climate-change initiatives on the local and international level and supported a diverse set of charities, earning her the Wine Spectator Distinguished Service Award in 2017. In the latest episode of Straight Talk with Wine Spectator, Banke spoke with Wine Spectator senior editor MaryAnn Worobiec about shifting from law to wine, expanding the family wine empire, horse racing and her ambitious sustainability goals.