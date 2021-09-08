CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Being White in a Multicultural Society is topic Sept. 14

Cape Gazette
 5 days ago

The Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice will host a virtual town hall meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 14, on Being White in a Multicultural Society: The Conversation We Need. An interracial panel, co-moderated by Dr. Katherine Cauley and the Rev. Dania Griffin, will explore why white people should recognize and understand what being white means in this society and how it is perceived by others.

www.capegazette.com

