CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

Pedestrian struck by a stray bullet, investigation ongoing

By James Miller
Concord News Journal
Concord News Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Hrit_0bqE1F7t00

San Francisco, California – A pedestrian who was walking by the area of Mission and Erie Streets was struck by a bullet on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old man realized he was shot while walking on a sidewalk after hearing shots fired.

The victim said a sedan fled the scene, but an official confirmation has not been released by authorities regarding the suspect.

Information on the severity of the victim’s injuries has also not been released.

Officers believe the man was struck by a stray bullet.

Investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stray Bullet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Concord News Journal

Concord News Journal

Concord, CA
416
Followers
175
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

Concord News Journal is a daily local online news magazine with hyperlocal coverage for the city of Concord and surrounding areas.

 https://concordnewsjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy