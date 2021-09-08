Pedestrian struck by a stray bullet, investigation ongoing

San Francisco, California – A pedestrian who was walking by the area of Mission and Erie Streets was struck by a bullet on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old man realized he was shot while walking on a sidewalk after hearing shots fired.

The victim said a sedan fled the scene, but an official confirmation has not been released by authorities regarding the suspect.

Information on the severity of the victim’s injuries has also not been released.

Officers believe the man was struck by a stray bullet.

Investigation is ongoing.