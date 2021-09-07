CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AI - The Most Important Member of the Customer Care Team

 6 days ago

In the experience era, the conversation is the most important part of customer service and it’s what sets the leaders apart from the laggards. Conversational artificial intelligence (AI) extends beyond self-service and should be used throughout the engagement with a customer. Customers still prefer to speak to a live agent, making it imperative that agents have the right tools to best support customers. The ability to convey ideas, express empathy, show understanding, feel emotion. This is what your customers want when they interact with your brand.

