California State

California Recall Could Threaten Hollywood’s Prized Tax Credits

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf Gov. Gavin Newsom is recalled next week, the entertainment industry will lose a valuable ally in Sacramento. The industry’s top concern at the Capitol is the film and TV tax credit, which provides a 20-25% discount on eligible production spending in the state. In July, Newsom signed a two-year expansion of the program, bringing it to $420 million a year, and indicated he would support making that increase permanent.

