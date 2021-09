Michael Clayton Sisneros, age 38, died on Sunday, September 5, 2021 in Gillette, Wyoming. Rosary will be recited at 9:45 AM on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Dalhart, Texas. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow in the Clayton Memorial Cemetery by Hass Funeral Directors of Clayton.