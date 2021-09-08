San Manuel Casino Announces Certification as a Great Place to Work
Highland, CA (September 1, 2021) – The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians (SMBMI) is proud to announce the certification of San Manuel Casino and its Tribal Government Operations as a Great Place to Work® by industry leaders at the Great Places to Work Institute. Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.sanmanuel-nsn.gov
