San Manuel, AZ

San Manuel Casino Announces Certification as a Great Place to Work

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHighland, CA (September 1, 2021) – The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians (SMBMI) is proud to announce the certification of San Manuel Casino and its Tribal Government Operations as a Great Place to Work® by industry leaders at the Great Places to Work Institute. Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

