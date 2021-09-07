CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

NHC: Tropical depression or storm likely to form near Florida

By FOX 35 News Staff
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. - The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring a system that could pass over Florida this week as a tropical depression or tropical storm. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said shower and thunderstorm activity associated with an area of low pressure located about 115 miles southwest of Apalachicola, Florida, is becoming better organized. Wind data indicates that circulation has become somewhat better defined on Wednesday. It could become a tropical depression or storm on Wednesday afternoon.

Apalachicola, FL
Orlando, FL
Georgia State
Florida State
