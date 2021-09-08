CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, PA

Help Us Find A Missing Person!

crimewatchpa.com
 5 days ago

On September 8, 2021, Officers of the Elizabethtown Borough Police Department responded to a report of a missing person, 46 year old Nicole L. Gill-Schlegel, who has not been seen by her family since August 31, 2021. Gill-Schlegel is to be driving a dark gray in color Saturn Aura with Pennsylvania registration plate LNH-4673. Gill-Schlegel may have been seen leaving Your Place Pizza and Pub in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on September 4, 2021 at approximately 7:00pm.

lancaster.crimewatchpa.com

