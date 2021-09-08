Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade, 'RHOA's' Kenya Moore join 'DWTS'

2021 BET Hip Hop Award nominations: See the full list. Cardi B, Lil Durk, and Megan Thee Stallion lead the nominations for the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards, with nine nods each. Both Cardi B and Lil Durk's nine nods include two contenders for song of the year: Cardi for "Up" and "WAP," featuring Megan Thee Stallion; and Lil Durk, as a featured artist on Pooh Shiesty’s "Back in Blood" and Drake’s "Laugh Now Cry Later."