State College, PA

PennDOT update on roadwork for drivers bound for Beaver Stadium

Lockhaven Express
 4 days ago

STATE COLLEGE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) provided a roadwork update for drivers bound for Beaver Stadium this weekend. The Nittany Lions home opener against Ball State takes place Saturday, September 11, at 3:30 PM. Drivers may use the updated travel information when planning their trip(s) to the remaining slate of home games scheduled for September 18 and 25, October 2 and 23, and November 13 and 20.

www.lockhaven.com

