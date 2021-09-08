CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rensselaer Welcomes Congressional Bipartisan Discussion on the Future of Energy

By Jeanne Hedden Gallagher
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongressmen Paul Tonko (D-NY) and David McKinley (R-WV) engage with expert researchers. Faculty from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute served as experts in an exchange of information about developments in the field of sustainable energy, large-scale environmental change, and innovative and interdisciplinary research into energy storage and smart systems in the built environment on a recent visit by two members of the U.S. Congress.

