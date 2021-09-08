Air Lease (AL) Announces Lease Placement of Ten New Airbus A321-200neo Aircraft and Sale & Lease-back of Five New Airbus A320-200neo Aircraft with Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) announced today long-term lease placements for ten new Airbus A321-200neo aircraft and sale and lease-backs of five new Airbus A320-200neo aircraft with Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE). The five A320neos are scheduled to deliver to Spirit Airlines in 2021 and 2022 and will be owned by one of ALC’s managed aircraft ventures through funds managed by Waterfall Asset Management. The ten A321neos are scheduled to deliver to Spirit Airlines from ALC’s orderbook with Airbus beginning in 2023 through 2024.